ParkinGo Price Down 8.3% Over Last Week (GOT)

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 12th. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for $0.0449 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $905,796.22 and $124.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,902.57 or 1.00045996 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00026753 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00016302 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000063 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003593 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000964 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.