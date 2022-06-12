Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) Short Interest Update

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the May 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of PTNR stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.15. The stock had a trading volume of 28,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,041. Partner Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.75.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on PTNR shares. Barclays set a 3,000.00 price objective on shares of Partner Communications in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Partner Communications in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Partner Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Partner Communications (PTNR)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for Partner Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partner Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.