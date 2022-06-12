PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Shares Down 33.6%

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 33.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 2,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.45.

About PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR)

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc, a business intelligence company, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's products, include ARiVAT EMPO, a dynamic gate-to-gate global flight tracking; ARiVA AWARE that provides continuous forecasts and alerts to achieve the most efficient execution of the daily operation; and ARiVA WORKFLOW, an integrated communication and collaboration on shared workflow platform to maximize use of existing assets and capacity.

