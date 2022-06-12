Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Position Cut by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $9,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 1,800.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,031,000 after buying an additional 952,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Paychex by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,918,000 after acquiring an additional 553,659 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,915,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,431,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,358,000 after acquiring an additional 390,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Paychex by 344.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 434,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,352,000 after acquiring an additional 337,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $120.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.73 and a 52-week high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 84.27%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.21.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

