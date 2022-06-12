Peanut Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $240,047.00 (NUX)

Peanut (NUX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. One Peanut coin can currently be purchased for $0.0254 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peanut has a total market cap of $241,056.50 and $240,047.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Peanut has traded down 22.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Peanut

Peanut (CRYPTO:NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Buying and Selling Peanut

