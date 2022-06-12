Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Acquires 1,217 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $24,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 25,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 269,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.86.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $286.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $304.91 and a 200-day moving average of $334.90. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $268.17 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $181.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.11%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at $52,269,352.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

