Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $37,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 412,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,376,000 after acquiring an additional 34,823 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,880,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 271,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 15,738 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV opened at $76.47 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.47 and a 1 year high of $82.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

