Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 0.8% of Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $44,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMO. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.71.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $526.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $557.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $581.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $461.15 and a one year high of $672.34. The company has a market capitalization of $206.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

