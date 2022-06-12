Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Buys 2,399 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $54,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,788,000 after buying an additional 803,958 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,576,000 after buying an additional 262,052 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,991,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,253,000 after purchasing an additional 137,307 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,892,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,850,000 after purchasing an additional 174,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,330,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,695,000 after acquiring an additional 115,512 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $206.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.91. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $201.98 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

