Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Buys 3,034 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $20,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 137,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,858,000 after purchasing an additional 29,166 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 667.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 912,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,004,000 after purchasing an additional 793,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $95.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $142.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.60. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

