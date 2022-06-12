Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $109.67 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.1% of Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $109,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after buying an additional 39,437 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 254.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 42,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,919,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,223.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,384.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,635.53. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet shares are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,323.54.

In other Alphabet news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 550,324 shares of company stock valued at $21,778,481. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

