Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $18.55 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,608 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $18,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Starbucks by 86.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,721 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 180.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,639,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $180,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,795 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in Starbucks by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,354,132,000 after acquiring an additional 831,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,805,690 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $445,151,000 after acquiring an additional 787,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $75.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.88. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 52.55%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

