Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $32.46 Million Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $32,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,092.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 334,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,188,000 after buying an additional 164,328 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $467,596,000 after buying an additional 152,947 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 301,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,652,000 after purchasing an additional 142,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,423,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,389,971,000 after purchasing an additional 117,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $224.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $253.14 and its 200 day moving average is $271.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $222.54 and a 1 year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total value of $156,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $652,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.72.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

