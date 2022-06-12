Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $39.23 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 793,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,256 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $39,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AWM Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,042 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,061,000. Finally, PACK Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,020,000.

VWO opened at $42.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.74. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.02 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

