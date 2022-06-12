Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.2% of Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $66,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the third quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 671 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Seascape Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,228.55 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,044.16 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,391.97 and its 200-day moving average is $2,641.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 6,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,646.00, for a total value of $17,389,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,682.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 565,319 shares of company stock valued at $61,997,191 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

