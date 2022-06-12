Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 16,449 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,449 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $29,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 12,882.2% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,752,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 4,716,169 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Waste Management by 7,498.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,005,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,782,000 after buying an additional 1,979,482 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $84,113,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Waste Management by 30.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,134,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,850,000 after buying an additional 501,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 5.1% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,614,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $987,886,000 after buying an additional 323,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $151.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.97 and a 12 month high of $170.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.55.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.57.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,961 shares of company stock worth $14,651,682 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

