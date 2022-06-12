Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.56-$0.63 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PEB traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.19. 2,145,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,493. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.80. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.69. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 523,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,906,000 after acquiring an additional 101,108 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 224.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 25,484 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 334.8% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 321,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 247,234 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 975.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.