Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 15,637 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 164.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,637 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $8,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 553.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.80.

In other news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total value of $1,231,837.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total value of $339,430.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,783.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,421. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $247.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $273.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.20 and a 1-year high of $368.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.50.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a return on equity of 239.82% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

