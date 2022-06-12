Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,004,106 Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,004,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,923,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,053,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

SEAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Vivid Seats from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.86.

Shares of SEAT stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average is $10.21. Vivid Seats Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $14.35.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

