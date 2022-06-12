Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $12.79 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 11,791 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $12,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTZ. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000.

Shares of NYSE:BTZ opened at $11.10 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average is $12.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

