Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 534,417 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,291,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 534,417 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $9,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Telefónica by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Telefónica by 308.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 570,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Telefónica by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,086,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,958,000 after purchasing an additional 496,651 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Telefónica by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 121,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Telefónica by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 32,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

TEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.20 ($4.52) to €4.00 ($4.30) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.16) to €4.68 ($5.03) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.30 ($4.62) to €4.10 ($4.41) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefónica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.46.

NYSE TEF opened at $4.75 on Friday. Telefónica, S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.70.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.103 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is 12.50%.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

