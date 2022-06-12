Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 64,789 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 148.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,789 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Builders FirstSource worth $9,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 71,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after buying an additional 18,564 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,013.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after buying an additional 57,143 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after buying an additional 25,368 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.17.

NYSE BLDR opened at $60.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Profile (Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

