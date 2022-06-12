Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 316,210 FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 316,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,714,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of FIGS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in FIGS by 77.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of FIGS by 391.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FIGS shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of FIGS from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.23.

FIGS stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. FIGS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -64.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.42.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. FIGS’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas Tull bought 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $248,682.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,101,277 shares in the company, valued at $48,161,268.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 361,972 shares of company stock worth $7,254,405.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

