Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 15,770 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,482 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 15,770 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11.1% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,287 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,416 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after acquiring an additional 13,388 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. KGI Securities lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Netflix from $640.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $375.37.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $182.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.96 and its 200 day moving average is $389.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

