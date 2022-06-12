Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 50,664 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 50,664 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $12,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $75.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.44. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.40 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The firm had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $154.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.56.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $775,198.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $308,029.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,525 shares of company stock valued at $8,853,475 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

