Penserra Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,116 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $11,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,274,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 58,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC stock opened at $82.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 553.24 and a beta of 1.33. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $72.29 and a 1 year high of $158.81.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($2.15). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IAC. Wedbush cut their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $149.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.07.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp (Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.