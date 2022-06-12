Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has $50.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PNR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Pentair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.13.

PNR stock opened at $47.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.56. Pentair has a 52 week low of $47.42 and a 52 week high of $80.40.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $999.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.83 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 1.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

