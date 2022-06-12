PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.6% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $45,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 440,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,553,000 after acquiring an additional 135,394 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,726,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 59,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 128,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,259,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 354,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,529,000 after acquiring an additional 34,716 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.52. 5,203,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,334,787. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.61 and a 52-week high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.92. The stock has a market cap of $224.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.33.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

