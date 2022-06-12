PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Short Interest Update

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 416.1% from the May 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of PRT stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 51,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,012. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.55. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 112.14% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.1011 dividend. This is a positive change from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.99%.

In other PermRock Royalty Trust news, major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,771,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,832,183.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 72,503 shares of company stock valued at $651,078 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Sinecera Capital LLC bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

