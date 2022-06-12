Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) Shares Bought by Diameter Capital Partners LP

Diameter Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Pershing Square Tontine comprises approximately 0.4% of Diameter Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Diameter Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $5,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSTH. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,272,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,007 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 178.1% in the fourth quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,540,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,090,000 after buying an additional 1,626,858 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter valued at about $31,922,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 1,531,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,206,000 after buying an additional 362,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter valued at about $27,261,000. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pershing Square Tontine alerts:

Shares of Pershing Square Tontine stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $24.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.85.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Tontine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square Tontine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.