Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Short Interest Up 825.0% in May

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 825.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,580 ($44.86) to GBX 2,830 ($35.46) in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,802.00.

Shares of PSMMY stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.17. 15,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,500. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.25. Persimmon has a fifty-two week low of $49.53 and a fifty-two week high of $89.26.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

