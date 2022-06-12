Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF – Get Rating) rose 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 5,943,901 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 3,280,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30.

Get Petroteq Energy alerts:

About Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF)

Petroteq Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil sands mining and processing operations in the United States. It holds rights to mine, extract, and produce oil and associated hydrocarbons and minerals from oil sands containing heavy oil and bitumen under mineral leases covering approximately 1,671,91 acres in the Asphalt Ridge area of Utah, including 320 acres held under the TMC Mineral Lease and an additional 1,351.91 acres held under three Temple Mountain State of Utah's School and Institutional Trust Land Administration Leases.

Featured Stories

