Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Short Interest Update

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, an increase of 1,546.4% from the May 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Petrus Resources stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. Petrus Resources has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $2.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34.

Get Petrus Resources alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Petrus Resources from C$2.80 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.