Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Short Interest Update

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 239,400 shares, an increase of 131.1% from the May 15th total of 103,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS PNXGF remained flat at $$7.10 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271. Phoenix Group has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $10.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.32.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNXGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($9.96) to GBX 750 ($9.40) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 804 ($10.08) to GBX 780 ($9.77) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phoenix Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phoenix Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 650 ($8.15) to GBX 640 ($8.02) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $720.00.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

