PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Short Interest Update

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 159.1% from the May 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNI. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $12.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

