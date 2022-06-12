Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0083 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
Shares of TSE:PNE traded down C$0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.92. The stock had a trading volume of 740,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,139. Pine Cliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.33 and a 52 week high of C$2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$659.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.23.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.30 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.
Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.
