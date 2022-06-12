Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE PHD traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $9.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,304. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $12.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This is an increase from Pioneer Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund (Get Rating)
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
