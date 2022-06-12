Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE PHD traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $9.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,304. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $12.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80.

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This is an increase from Pioneer Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 35,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund (Get Rating)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.