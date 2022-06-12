Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,163 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,459 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $9,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $333,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 83.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,215 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 15,096 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 422,292 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $70,316,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 4,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.19, for a total transaction of $1,196,705.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.34, for a total transaction of $125,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,613 shares of company stock worth $11,764,745 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $270.87 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $133.73 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The company has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $258.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.08.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $7.38 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.90%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $345.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $296.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $343.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.94.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

