PlayGame Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (PXG)

PlayGame (PXG) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $266,706.49 and $17,718.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayGame coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PlayGame

PlayGame (CRYPTO:PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

