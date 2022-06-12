Plian (PI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.01 Million

Plian (PI) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Plian coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Plian has a market cap of $4.01 million and $4,839.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Plian has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Plian Coin Profile

PI is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 899,357,344 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling Plian

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Plian using one of the exchanges listed above.

