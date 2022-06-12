Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Shares of PLBC opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.63. Plumas Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 37.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.67 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in Plumas Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,673,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Plumas Bancorp by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after buying an additional 51,497 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Plumas Bancorp by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 218,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after buying an additional 30,011 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Plumas Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 163,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Plumas Bancorp by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 156,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after buying an additional 30,471 shares in the last quarter. 31.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

