PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Price Target Raised to $33.00

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PMVP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on PMV Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ PMVP opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $439.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.84. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $37.32.

PMV Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PMVP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 365,000 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $7,854,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 425,753 shares of company stock valued at $9,003,375. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 247.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 256,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after buying an additional 183,018 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,872,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,618,000 after purchasing an additional 891,194 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 168,803 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 140.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 718,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,951,000 after purchasing an additional 419,483 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 64,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 33,119 shares during the period.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

