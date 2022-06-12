Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) Short Interest Update

Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a growth of 362.2% from the May 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pontem by 122.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 373,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 205,762 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pontem in the first quarter valued at $2,452,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pontem by 9.1% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,474,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,084,000 after purchasing an additional 288,812 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pontem by 218.1% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 491,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 337,236 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pontem by 36.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

PNTM traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.82. 12,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,223. Pontem has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on global and regional consumer brands businesses.

