PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.13% of PPG Industries worth $54,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPG. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in PPG Industries by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $115.90 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.32 and a twelve month high of $178.92. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.70 and a 200 day moving average of $142.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 52.33%.

In other news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.49.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

