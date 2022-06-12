Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE) Short Interest Down 85.7% in May

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEYE traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.96. 1,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,106. The stock has a market cap of $33.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 0.61. Precision Optics has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. The company offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

