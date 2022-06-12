Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE) Short Interest Down 85.7% in May

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PEYE traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.96. 1,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,106. The stock has a market cap of $33.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 0.61. Precision Optics has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
