Principal Millennials ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Principal Millennials ETF (NASDAQ:GENY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 1,925.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of GENY stock opened at $41.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.12. Principal Millennials ETF has a twelve month low of $38.97 and a twelve month high of $66.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Millennials ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 12,347 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Principal Millennials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,340,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Millennials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Millennials ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Principal Millennials ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

