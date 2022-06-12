Project TXA Market Cap Reaches $1.23 Million (TXA)

Project TXA (TXA) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. During the last week, Project TXA has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. One Project TXA coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001738 BTC on popular exchanges. Project TXA has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $152,859.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.91 or 0.00338127 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003636 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00034443 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.53 or 0.00438669 BTC.

About Project TXA

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Buying and Selling Project TXA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project TXA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project TXA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project TXA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

