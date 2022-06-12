PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) & TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Head to Head Contrast

PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) and TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.5% of PropertyGuru shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.3% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PropertyGuru and TELUS International (Cda), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PropertyGuru 0 1 0 0 2.00 TELUS International (Cda) 1 1 6 0 2.63

TELUS International (Cda) has a consensus target price of $33.11, suggesting a potential upside of 39.89%. Given TELUS International (Cda)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TELUS International (Cda) is more favorable than PropertyGuru.

Volatility & Risk

PropertyGuru has a beta of -0.8, meaning that its share price is 180% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TELUS International (Cda) has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PropertyGuru and TELUS International (Cda)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PropertyGuru $75.96 million 12.37 -$138.97 million N/A N/A TELUS International (Cda) $2.19 billion 2.87 $78.00 million $0.41 57.73

TELUS International (Cda) has higher revenue and earnings than PropertyGuru.

Profitability

This table compares PropertyGuru and TELUS International (Cda)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PropertyGuru N/A -276.36% -76.51% TELUS International (Cda) 4.76% 14.10% 6.35%

Summary

TELUS International (Cda) beats PropertyGuru on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PropertyGuru (Get Rating)

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

About TELUS International (Cda) (Get Rating)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience. The company also provides IT lifecycle services comprising cloud and platform services, app dev and management, quality assurance and testing, system operations, IT service desk, internet of things, engineering solutions, and enterprise platform services; advisory services consisting of digital strategy, CX process consulting, data and customer analytics, workforce management, learning excellence solutions, and business and process transformation; robotic process automation, talent acquisition, finance and accounting, and supply chain management; and content moderation and social media, and fraud prevention and detection. It serves tech and games, communications and media, ecommerce and fintech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. TELUS International (Cda) Inc. is a subsidiary of TELUS Communications Inc.

