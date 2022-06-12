Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Short Interest Up 425.0% in May

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 425.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PRYMY traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.95. The company had a trading volume of 64,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,831. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.86. Prysmian has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $19.92.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Prysmian from €38.00 ($40.86) to €40.00 ($43.01) in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Prysmian from €38.00 ($40.86) to €36.00 ($38.71) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Prysmian from €33.00 ($35.48) to €32.00 ($34.41) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Prysmian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Prysmian S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Projects, Energy, and Telecom. The Projects segment designs, produces, and installs high and extra high voltage cables for electricity transmission from power plants, and within transmission and primary distribution grids; high voltage cabling systems for terrestrial and submarine applications; submarine cable solutions for power transmission and distribution; data transmission cables; and umbilical cables, hoses, and electrical, optical, and signalling components for oil well management, as well as offers services for terrestrial and submarine interconnections between various countries and between offshore wind farms and the mainland, which is used for generation and distribution of electricity.

