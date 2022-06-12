PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Short Interest Up 152.6% in May

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 152.6% from the May 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUTKY traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.23. 3,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,860. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.98. PT United Tractors Tbk has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $45.95.

Get PT United Tractors Tbk alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.958 per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd.

PT United Tractors Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, sells and rents heavy equipment in Indonesia. The company operates through five segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold Mining, and Construction Industry. The company distributes heavy equipment and spare-parts under the Komatsu, UD Trucks, Scania, Bomag, and Tadano names to mining, plantation, construction, and forestry sectors, as well as for transportation; and offers services in the areas of non-destructive test, full maintenance contract, UT PAP service, machine inspection program, service call, workshop service, tire management system, pit stop management service, fabrication and remanufacturing cylinder, and UT remanufacturing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PT United Tractors Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT United Tractors Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.